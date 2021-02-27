AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

AutoNation stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Insiders sold a total of 232,444 shares of company stock worth $17,860,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

