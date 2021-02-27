Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.78-5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.265-4.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.78-5.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. 2,467,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

