Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.78-5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.265-4.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 4.78-5.08 EPS.

Autodesk stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. 2,467,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.58.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

