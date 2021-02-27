Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. 2,467,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.50 and a 200-day moving average of $267.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.58.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

