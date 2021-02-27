Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.58.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.