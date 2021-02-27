AurCrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Stock Price Up 27.8%

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO)’s stock price rose 27.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 174,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 211,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About AurCrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AurCrest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AurCrest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.