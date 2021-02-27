Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$13.30

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$13.00 to C$13.30 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) 2020 Dividends Exactly Equals our Estimate; Preparing to Ramp Up Lending ” and dated February 17, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AI stock opened at C$12.91 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.72 and a 52-week high of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a current ratio of 97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.91.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

