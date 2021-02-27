AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of ATRC opened at $65.27 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

