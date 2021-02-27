Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $315,856.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00489350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00072487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00081217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00495843 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

