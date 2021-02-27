Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AJG opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Friday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.71.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

