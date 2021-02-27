Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AJG opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Friday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.71.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
