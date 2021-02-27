Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) versus China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Head to Head Survey

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Resources Power pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Resources Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and China Resources Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.63 $62.13 million $0.61 59.26 China Resources Power $8.65 billion 0.65 $840.93 million $2.62 6.68

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. China Resources Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and China Resources Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 3 2 0 2.40 China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats China Resources Power on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36 coal-fired power plants, 96 wind farms, 21 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 40,392 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.