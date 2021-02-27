At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 1,461,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,229,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.
The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
