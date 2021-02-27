At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 1,461,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,229,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

