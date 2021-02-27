Astec Industries (ASTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASTE stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

