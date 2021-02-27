Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AGO stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $45.49.
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.
About Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
