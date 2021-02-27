Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGO stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

