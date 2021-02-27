Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

