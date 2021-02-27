Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.79. Assure shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 36,400 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

