Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Holdings Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

