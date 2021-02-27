Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading Down 8.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.08. 2,386,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,331,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The firm has a market cap of $167.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

