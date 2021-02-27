Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 200.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,432 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.31% of Aspen Technology worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.