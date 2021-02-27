ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 5.9%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $560.47 and last traded at $559.77. Approximately 1,286,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 892,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $556.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 31.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 13.1% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 6.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

