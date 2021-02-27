Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price was down 6.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 10,479,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,034,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $283.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.