Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

AHT stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

