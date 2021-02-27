Arweave (AR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.41 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $358.24 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.73 or 0.00022817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.30 or 0.00719543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00028775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041118 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.