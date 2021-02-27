Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AWI. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,521 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,246 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

