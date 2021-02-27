Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.75.

AWI opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,521 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,246. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

