Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 29 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $395.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,807 shares of company stock worth $331,332,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

