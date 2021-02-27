Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,044 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $309.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.66 and a 200 day moving average of $263.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

