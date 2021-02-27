Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 518.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 310,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $450.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

