Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 433.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

