Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,089 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

