ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,803,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

