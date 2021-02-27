Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $411.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $411.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $279.84 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,001 shares of company stock worth $82,022,456. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.