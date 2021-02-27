Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.