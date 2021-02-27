Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 5.3%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. 709,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 722,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $582.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

