Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $53.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

NYSE RCUS opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

