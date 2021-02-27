Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 700,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 229,661 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.58. 2,887,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

