ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $789.67 Million

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post $789.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $779.20 million to $803.80 million. ArcBest posted sales of $701.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. 253,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

