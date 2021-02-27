Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Down 5.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 3,039,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,293,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after buying an additional 917,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 654,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 156,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.