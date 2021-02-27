Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of APRE opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.