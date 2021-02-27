Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) PT Raised to $74.00

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Shares of AMTI opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.