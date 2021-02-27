Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.