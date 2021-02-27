AppCoins (APPC) Hits Market Cap of $16.62 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and $215,936.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00698741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039924 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,457,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,457,469 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.