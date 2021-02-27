Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $70.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $75.44 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $285.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,837 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.28.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

