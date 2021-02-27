apM Coin (APM) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00704618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00029870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00040292 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.