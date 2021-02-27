Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.