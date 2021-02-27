Aperio Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

