Aperio Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $75.06 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

