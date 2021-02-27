Aperio Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

