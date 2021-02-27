Aperio Group LLC Buys 453 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Shares of WLK opened at $85.59 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

