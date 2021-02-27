Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.97% from the company’s current price.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$4.85 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$187.96 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

